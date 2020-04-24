Ex-Dictator Chun Doo-hwan Attends Hearing for Defaming Witness of May 18 Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan attended a hearing Monday as a defendant in a defamation trial in Gwangju, the center of the May 18 Democratic Uprising.The former Army general's arrival at the courthouse in the southwestern city was broadcast live. He was seen entering the building without responding to reporters who asked why he is not apologizing for the many citizens who were killed four decades ago.In front of the courthouse, members of victims' organizations held protests, calling for his punishment.The 89-year-old Chun in his 2017 memoir called late Catholic priest Cho Bi-oh "Satan" for testifying that troops in helicopters fired machine guns at civilians during the 1980 uprising, and is accused of posthumous defamation.Estimates suggest that up to 606 people may have died due to the violent 10-day crackdown.The former president was sentenced to death in 1996 for both his roles in the massacre and the military coup he led before his punishment was reduced to life imprisonment by an appeals court. He was pardoned during former President Kim Young-sam's term after serving only two years behind bars.