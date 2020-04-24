Democratic Party Expels Ex-Busan Mayor over Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to expel Oh Keo-don, the former mayor of Busan who resigned last week amid allegations of sexual harassment.The DP held a plenary meeting of its ethics panel on Monday and reached a unanimous decision.Speaking to reporters afterwards, the panel's chief Lim Chae-kyun explained the reason for Oh's expulsion, citing the serious nature of the incident and the fact that Oh himself acknowledged his wrongdoing.Oh stepped down as mayor of South Korea's second-largest city last Thursday, after confessing he made "unnecessary" physical contact with a female civil servant and realized his actions constituted "indecent assault."Meanwhile the police have launched an investigation into the sexual harassment case.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday it has taken over a complaint filed against the ex-mayor by a civic group from the prosecution. The agency has set up a 24-member team dedicated to the probe.