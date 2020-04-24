Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Minister Calls Railway Construction 'New Deal' to Revitalize Economy

Write: 2020-04-27 15:45:38Update: 2020-04-27 19:36:10

Minister Calls Railway Construction 'New Deal' to Revitalize Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs said on Monday the construction of a railway along the northern part of the east coast is the latest "Korean Peninsula New Deal" that could revitalize the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul made the remarks at a ceremony to renew Seoul's commitment to reconnecting inter-Korean railways on the second anniversary of President Moon Jae-in's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The project to connect South Korea's northernmost station of Jejin to Gangneung along the east coast is part of the inter-Korean road and railway reconnection and modernization initiative agreed upon by the two leaders in 2018.

The initiative, along with other forms of inter-Korean cooperation, has been put on hold amid a prolonged impasse in denuclearization negotiations between the North and the United States.

Seoul recently designated the two-point-85-trillion-won project to build the 110-point-nine-kilometer track as an inter-Korean cooperative project, exempting it from a preliminary feasibility study.

The minister also reaffirmed Seoul's resolve to resume inter-Korean projects, including individual tours to the North, health cooperation and creating a peace zone along the Demilitarized Zone.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >