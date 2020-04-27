Moon: COVID-19 Can Present Opportunity for Inter-Korean Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday the COVID-19 crisis could present a new opportunity for inter-Korean cooperation.Chairing a meeting with his top aides on the second anniversary of the 2018 summit with North Korea held at the border village of Panmunjeom, Moon vowed to look for a realistic and practical path for cross-border cooperation.Moon said the nation can’t just wait for conditions to improve, but must continue to do even small things, and cited COVID-19 cooperation with North Korea as one example.Despite signing the Panmunjeom Declaration at the first summit two years ago, dialogue between the two Koreas has faltered after talks between North Korea and the U.S. broke down at the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in February 2019.President Moon said the past two years have been a time of acute realization that peace does not come overnight. He said the little progress made is not due to a lack of commitment but rather a failure to overcome existing international restrictions.