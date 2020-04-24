Ex-President Chun Denies Alleged Chopper Shootings in 1980 Gwangju Crackdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan has denied testimony that soldiers under his military junta fired at demonstrators from helicopters during the May 18 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju.On trial for defamation, the 89-year-old former Army general appeared at the Gwangju District Court on Monday, and argued that to his knowledge there was no helicopter shooting during the Gwangju crackdown.Chun said if there had been such an incident, many people would have been killed, adding that helicopter pilots would not have made such a “reckless” decision.His lawyers also refuted the testimony calling it an “irresponsible claim” made by a group of people who tried to divide the public and distort history.Some of the audience members in the courtroom reacted angrily to the claims lodged by the ex-president and his defense team, questioning who then killed Gwangju residents. One citizen called out Chun’s name during the hearing and called him a "killer" before being dragged out of the courtroom.The trial, which resumed following a year-long hiatus after Chun refused to attend a hearing citing health reasons, revolves around his 2017 memoir.In the book, he called late Catholic priest Cho Bi-oh "Satan" for testifying that troops in helicopters fired machine guns at civilians during the 1980 uprising. Chun was later accused of posthumous defamation by the priest’s nephew.The former president was sentenced to death in 1996 for both his roles in the massacre and the military coup he led before his punishment was reduced to life imprisonment by an appeals court.He was pardoned during former President Kim Young-sam's term after serving only two years behind bars.