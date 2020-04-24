Menu Content

Inter-Korea

PM Chung Hopes for Inter-Korean Cooperation amid Virus Crisis

Write: 2020-04-27 19:04:58Update: 2020-04-27 19:29:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Monday that he expects South and North Korea will use their “creative imagination” and continue cooperation in various areas, including health and quarantine. 

In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Chung wrote that the two Koreas are bound by the same destiny in the face of the new threat posed by COVID-19 and need to work together. 

Recalling his memories from the first inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, which occurred exactly two years earlier, the prime minister assessed Seoul has worked consistently to implement its agreements with Pyongyang since then. 

Chung also expressed regret over the slower-than-expected progress in inter-Korean relations, but ensured the South Korean government’s will to improve bilateral ties remains strong. 

Noting that the current virus-triggered global crisis serves as a clear reminder of the value of communication and solidarity, he stressed the world cannot afford being tied down by confrontation and conflicts, adding that inter-Korean relations are no exception.
