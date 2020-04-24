Parliamentary Budget Committee to Deliberate Extra Budget on Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee on budget and accounts will hold a session on Tuesday to deliberate an extra budget plan aimed to finance coronavirus relief payouts for all South Korean citizens.The committee plans to carry out the budget review in a way that adds four-point-six trillion won to the government's initial seven-point-six trillion won budget plan.The rival parties plan to conduct the budget review on Tuesday and Wednesday and pass it in a plenary parliamentary session on Wednesday evening.Other parliamentary committees on finance, trade and environment will also hold their separate sessions on Tuesday to conduct preliminary review of the budget plan.The relief payouts will be given to every citizen, but the amount will depend on the members of each household. If the budget bill is passed, one million won will be given to a household with four or more members next month.