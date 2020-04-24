US Looks for 'Further Compromise' from S. Korea in Defense Cost Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reportedly said that it has shown significant flexibility in defense cost-sharing negotiations with South Korea and it is looking for further compromise from Seoul.The U.S. State Department issued the position on Monday in response to a written inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News.A department spokesperson said that the U.S. remains committed to a mutually acceptable agreement, adding the U.S.' longstanding view is that South Korea can and should contribute more of its fair share.The spokesperson said that the U.S. has shown flexibility in recent weeks in order to reach a mutually acceptable agreement and it is looking for further compromise from South Korea as well.Amid a deadlock in the defense cost-sharing negotiations, South Korea reportedly notified the U.S. of its plan to pay wages in advance for Korean workers for the U.S. Forces Korea who have been furloughed since April 1.Regarding the report, the spokesperson said that as a matter of policy, the department will not publicly confirm or comment on South Korean proposals that are being addressed between allies in diplomatic channels.