Body Believed to be Missing S. Korean Trekker Found in Nepal

Photo : YONHAP News

A body presumed to be a member of a South Korean trekking group that went missing in a deadly avalanche in Nepal's Himalayan mountains in January has been discovered.According to the South Korean diplomatic authorities and trekkers in Nepal, local residents and Nepali military personnel found the body while searching the accident scene on Monday afternoon.The local party confirmed that the body belongs to a South Korean man and are presuming he is one of the missing members of the South Korean trekking team.The South Korean Foreign Ministry later said that the man was confirmed to be a South Korean national through the passport found with the body.The ministry said that the body will be moved to Kathmandu on a military helicopter, adding it will provide consular support for funerals for two victims whose bodies were found on Saturday.Four South Koreans, all teachers from South Chungcheong Province, went missing along with three Nepali guides on January 17 while descending the Deurali part of the Annapurna Base Camp course.If the man found on Monday is confirmed to be one of the missing teachers, one South Korean teacher remains unaccounted for.