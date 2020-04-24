Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Foreign Stock Ownership Falls to 43-Month Low

Write: 2020-04-28 09:38:56Update: 2020-04-28 11:14:30

Foreign Stock Ownership Falls to 43-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ownership of South Korean stocks plunged to a 43-month low in March due to increased market volatility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday, foreign investors held 468-point-seven trillion won worth of local stocks and other stock-related instruments as of end of March.

It marks the lowest since August 2016 when they posted 467-point-six trillion won.

Foreigners held 444-point-six trillion won worth of shares listed on the main bourse and 21-point-seven trillion won worth of stocks traded on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market.

The value of stocks held by foreigners reached 593 trillion won at the end of last year but has been on a decline this year. It plunged by 76 trillion won and fell below the 500 trillion mark last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >