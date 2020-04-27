S. Korea Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added 14 COVID-19 cases.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Tuesday tallied the cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases in the nation at 10-thousand-752, including the latest figure compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m.It is the highest daily number since April 18th, when 18 cases were reported, but still continues the stabilized trend with less than 20 daily additions for the 10th consecutive day.Twelve of the new cases were recent arrivals from overseas, including three who tested positive for the virus at airport checkpoints. The nine other import cases were reported by local authorities, including four in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi Province and two in Daegu.The remaining two cases were locally transmitted infections, reported each in Incheon and North Gyeongsang Province.The virus-related death toll rose by one to 244 while eight-thousand-854 patients, up by 90, have been proclaimed as fully recovered.