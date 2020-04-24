Chinese Ambassador: S. Korea, China Agree on 'Fast Track' for Business People

Photo : YONHAP News

China's top diplomat in South Korea said on Tuesday that the two countries have agreed to set up a "fast track" for business people to travel between the two countries despite travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming made the remarks during his keynote speech for a breakfast meeting organized by the Federation of Korean Industries in Seoul.Xing said that the two nations have reached an agreement on the plan and the outcome will be released soon.After the meeting, the ambassador told reporters that the two sides reached an agreement on the general principle of the plan and they are now coordinating details, adding he hopes the related announcement will come this week.Late last month, China blocked almost all foreigners from entering to block the inflow of COVID-19 cases, with visa applications allowed for exceptional cases such as those providing necessary economic, scientific or technological services or emergency humanitarian support.Xing stressed that his country values its economic exchange with South Korea, noting that China issued just 108 visas around the world recently, many of which were issued to South Koreans.