Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

PM Chung Seeks Parliamentary Cooperation in Passing 2nd Extra Budget

Write: 2020-04-28 12:14:31Update: 2020-04-28 13:17:27

PM Chung Seeks Parliamentary Cooperation in Passing 2nd Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the National Assembly to swiftly handle the government's second extra budget bill drawn up to finance its coronavirus relief payments.

At a general meeting of the parliamentary budget and accounts committee on Tuesday, Chung stressed the need to promptly enforce the disaster relief program, citing the economic shock from the unprecedented global pandemic.

Regarding the ruling Democratic Party-led proposal to expand eligibility from 70 percent to all households, and encouraging those in the high-income bracket to donate the money, Chung said the government will humbly accept whichever plan passes the parliament.

The prime minister vowed to closely coordinate with local governments to promptly enforce the relief after the budget bill is approved.

Chung also pledged to maintain vigilance in overcoming the pandemic, while thoroughly preparing for the "new normal" in the post-coronavirus society.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >