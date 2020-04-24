PM Chung Seeks Parliamentary Cooperation in Passing 2nd Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the National Assembly to swiftly handle the government's second extra budget bill drawn up to finance its coronavirus relief payments.At a general meeting of the parliamentary budget and accounts committee on Tuesday, Chung stressed the need to promptly enforce the disaster relief program, citing the economic shock from the unprecedented global pandemic.Regarding the ruling Democratic Party-led proposal to expand eligibility from 70 percent to all households, and encouraging those in the high-income bracket to donate the money, Chung said the government will humbly accept whichever plan passes the parliament.The prime minister vowed to closely coordinate with local governments to promptly enforce the relief after the budget bill is approved.Chung also pledged to maintain vigilance in overcoming the pandemic, while thoroughly preparing for the "new normal" in the post-coronavirus society.