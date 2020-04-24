Menu Content

Poll: Support for DP's Lee Nak-yon As Presidential Candidate Surpasses 40% For First Time

Write: 2020-04-28 13:00:19Update: 2020-04-28 13:20:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s coronavirus committee chief Lee Nak-yon as a presidential candidate has surpassed 40 percent for the first time.

In a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-552 adults nationwide between April 20 and 24, 40-point-two percent of respondents said they supported Lee, up ten-point-five percentage points from the previous month.

The former prime minister kept the top spot for the eleventh consecutive week, further widening the gap with the runner-up.

Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Lee Jae-myung ranked second for the first time with his personal best of 14-point-four percent of support, while Hong Joon-pyo, the former chief of the main opposition who recently won a seat in Daegu as an independent, came third at seven-point-six percent.

Former main opposition United Future Party(UFP) chief Hwang Kyo-ahn, who lost the election in Seoul's Jongno against Lee Nak-yon, dropped to fourth place at six percent, down 13-point-four percentage points.

The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.
