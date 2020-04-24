Trump: I Know How Kim Jong-un is Doing, Relatively Speaking

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid mounting rumors about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he knows how Kim is doing, but refused to elaborate. Trump said during a press conference at the White House that he does have a good idea, but he can't talk about it now.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: Mr. President, do you have any update on Kim Jong-un’s health? Does he respond to your letter from March?)"I can't tell you exactly -- yes, I do have a very good idea but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well."During a news conference at the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed to have some knowledge about how Kim Jong-un is doing.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking. We will see. You will probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future."The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers' Party meeting.Then last week, CNN sparked controversy, saying Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim was in grave danger after surgery. Trump called the report fake news.Amid mounting speculation, South Korean officials reiterated there have been no unusual signs to suggest a contingency in the North.State-run media in Pyongyang reported Monday that Kim expressed his appreciation to workers building a tourist zone in the eastern coastal area of Wonsan, where his personal train was spotted. But without providing a photo of Kim, the report did not serve as proof of life.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.