Civic Group Urges Gov't to Probe Claims of Civilian Massacres During Vietnam War

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group seeking justice for Vietnam War issues has demanded the truth be unveiled on claims that South Korean troops committed civilian massacres during the war.The Civil Society Network made the demand at a news conference held Tuesday near the presidential office in Seoul, two days before the 45th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.The group expressed regret over the Defense Ministry’s refusal to launch a fact-finding probe into the war atrocities, saying the victims and survivors want a sincere apology from South Korea.Last September, the ministry rejected a request submitted by 103 victims and their bereaved families that sought to get the top office to look into the allegations of massacres committed by Korean troops.In refusing the call, the ministry said there were no records of South Korean soldiers committing such acts and that conditions for South Korea and Vietnam to launch a joint probe had yet to be created.