Prosecutors Arrest Operator of Dark Web Child Porn Site Ahead of Extradition to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in South Korea have arrested the operator of what was called the world's largest child pornography website, ahead of his planned extradition to the United States.The Seoul High Prosecutors' Office on Monday arrested Son Jong-woo, the operator of the dark web child porn site "Welcome to Video," the same day he was released from prison after serving 18 months for producing and distributing child porn.In three days, the prosecution will ask the Seoul High Court to review whether the 24-year-old South Korean man should be extradited to the U.S., where a federal grand jury has indicted him on charges of advertising and distributing child porn among other crimes.The court is expected to make its ruling within the next two months.Between July 2015 and March 2018, Son operated the site on the dark web, a network within the internet that cannot be found via usual search engines and requires special browsers.