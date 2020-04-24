UFP Fails to Convene Standing National Committee to Pave Way for Interim Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) failed to convene its standing national committee meeting on Tuesday as it did not even reach a quorum of its 45 members.If held, the meeting was to revise the party constitution in order to delete the convention schedule to elect party leadership slated for August 31. This would have likely approved the party's emergency leadership committee led by Kim Chong-in, a veteran politician who led the UFP's campaign for the recent general elections where the main opposition suffered a crushing defeat.After waiting 30 minutes from the scheduled start of 2 p.m., the committee chair Chung Woo-taik declared the meeting would not take place, citing comprehensive consideration of various factors.The revision of the party constitution was aimed at removing a term limit for the emergency committee. Additionally, there has been internal opposition to Kim Chong-in heading the UFP's interim leadership.