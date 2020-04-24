FM Kang: Xi Visiting S. Korea in First Half Less Likely Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday the odds of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea in the first half of the year have decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Kang stressed, however, that the basic principle of the two countries' agreement to aim for Xi's visit by the end of this year remains unchanged.Regarding calls that exceptions are necessary to allow travel for business people during these tough economic times, Kang said Seoul is currently holding talks with Beijing on related fast-track entry procedures.The minister also addressed the defense cost talks with the United States and said South Korea proposed through an MOU to first resolve wage issues for Korean workers put on unpaid leave by U.S. Forces Korea(USFK), but Washington has not accepted.She noted the Defense Ministry was pushing for legislation to support livelihood stability for USFK employees while the two sides continue efforts to reach a defense cost-sharing agreement.