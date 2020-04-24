Main Opposition Party Appoints Kim Chong-in as Emergency Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has appointed its election campaign chief as the leader of its interim leadership committee as it seeks a path forward from its crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections.The UFP convened its national committee on Tuesday afternoon to approve the launch of an emergency committee led by Kim Chong-in.Nearly half of the 639-member national committee attended the meeting, and 177 of them approved of the 80-year-old veteran politician,while 80 others voted against him.Earlier in the day, a scheduled UFP standing national committee meeting that aimed to revise the party's constitution on related matters fell through due to a lack of participants, casting doubt on Kim's appointment. Kim, a former ruling Democratic Party member, called for such a revision as a requirement for him taking the helm of the conservative party.The UFP's current constitution stipulates that a national convention should be held in August to elect its new leadership. Kim has insisted the four-month period for the interim leader position is too short for him to try and reform the party. It remains uncertain whether he will accept the party’s decision.