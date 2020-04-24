Kim Chong-in Reportedly Rejects UFP's Decision to Make Him 4-month Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Future Party's (UFP) former chief election campaigner, Kim Chong-in, has reportedly refused to accept the main opposition's decision to appoint him as an emergency leader.Choi Myung-kil, a former UFP lawmaker and close aide to Kim, told Yonhap News on Tuesday that Kim does not consider the national committee decision earlier in the day as a whole-hearted endorsement of him, pointing out that the role only lasts for four months.Earlier, Kim told UFP acting leader Shim Jae-chul that he wants to remain in power to fully prepare the conservative party for the 2022 presidential election, and suggested March 2021 as a self-imposed deadline to step down.Shim suggested that Kim may be able to extend the mandate on the emergency leader position once he takes on the role, but Kim responded negatively to the idea.Under the current UFP constitution, the party is scheduled to hold a national convention in August to elect its new leadership. The party sought to hold a national standing committee meeting on Tuesday to revise the rule in Kim’s favor, but it was canceled after failing to secure a quorum needed to convene it.