Photo : YONHAP News

Amid continuing rumors and speculations on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he just wishes Kim well, but refused to comment further.Trump made the remarks to reporters during a meeting with Florida Governor Ron Desantis at the White House.Asked if Kim is still in control of his country, Trump said that he "doesn't want to comment" on it and he just wishes Kim well. Trump did not answer a question asking if Kim is still alive.Trump said the previous day that he had a "very good idea" about Kim's condition, but he couldn't talk about it yet. He said that people will "probably be hearing in the not too distant future" before adding that nobody knows where Kim is.