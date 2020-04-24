Army Discloses Identity of Soldier Suspected in Telegram Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Army on Tuesday disclosed the identity of an active duty soldier allegedly involved in a high-profile online sexual exploitation scandal, marking the first time it has disclosed the identity of a soldier suspected in a crime.Lee Won-ho, a private aged 19, is believed to be one of three people who operated the illegal Telegram chat room "Baksabang."Lee is accused of distributing content of women performing gruesome sex acts under coercion in collaboration with the case's prime suspect, Cho Joo-bin.The disclosure came after the Army's seven-member panel held a deliberation session for hours earlier in the day.The Army said in a release that the panel had in-depth discussions about possible human rights violations that the suspect and his family could suffer. However, it decided that the disclosure meets public interest in terms of the people's right to know and the prevention of any recurrences of similar crimes.