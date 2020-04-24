Reuters: N. Korean Economic Delegation to Visit China This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean economic delegation will reportedly visit China this week to discuss food supplies and trade issues.Citing two people with direct knowledge of the situation, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the delegation's visit to Beijing is unrelated to leader Kim Jong-un's health status and that the two countries had been discussing cross-border trade in recent weeks.North Korean officials were already scheduled to meet with officials from China's Ministry of Commerce to discuss trade and bolstering food imports before rumors on Kim’s health were reported, according to the sources.The report said that earlier this year, North Korea imposed strict restrictions, closing its borders with China and Russia to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus, which caused food and consumer goods shortages.One of the sources reportedly said that China plans to send emergency items such as rice, soybeans, vegetables, instant noodles and medical supplies as aid to Pyongyang, but further details were not available.