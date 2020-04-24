Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Nat'l Assembly to Pass 2nd Extra Budget Bill on Wed.

Write: 2020-04-29 11:50:02Update: 2020-04-29 11:56:36

Nat'l Assembly to Pass 2nd Extra Budget Bill on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will convene a plenary session on Wednesday to pass the government's second extra budget bill drawn up to finance its coronavirus relief payments.

The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts plans to hold a full session earlier in the day to draft a revised motion of the budget bill so that the relief payments will go to all South Korean citizens. 

The session may run longer than scheduled as the main opposition United Future Party is demanding the government reduce the size of state bonds it will issue for the payouts, citing concerns over financial soundness.  

The committee will review the budget in a way that adds four-point-six trillion won to the government's initial seven-point-six trillion won plan. 

The relief payouts will be given to every citizen, but the amount will depend on the members of each household. Once the budget bill is passed, one million won will be given to a household with four or more members before May 15.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >