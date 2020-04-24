S. Korean Think Tank Speculates Kim Jong-un's Sister May Succeed Him

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's parliamentary think tank on Wednesday speculated that Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, may be granted the official status as her brother's successor amid reports that he might be ill.In a report on the recent meeting of the North's Supreme People's Assembly, the National Assembly Research Services said the younger Kim's reappointment to the ruling Workers' Party politburo will strengthen the governing foundation of the Paekdu bloodline.The Kim family is often referred to as the Paekdu bloodline in the North, as Mount Paekdu is propagandized as the birthplace of regime founder, the late Kim Il-sung.Referring to the younger Kim's official statements toward South Korea and the United States since the beginning of this year, the think tank said Yo-jong has essentially taken on the role of the party's core, taking on the responsibility of its monolithic leadership system.The report, however, said Yo-jong's ascent to the role of successor would require an official process after her brother returns from his reported illness.