Seoul Court to Begin Trial of Telegram Child Porn Distributor, Accomplices

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will begin the trial of the operator of an illicit Telegram chat room and his accomplices, who are alleged to have made and distributed pornographic materials involving minors.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday is set to open the first hearing for Cho Joo-bin and others, listening to both the prosecution and defense’s arguments in preparation for the actual trial.Cho and his accomplices, however, are not required to attend the preparatory hearings.Cho, who went by username "Baksa," is accused of sexually exploiting 25 women, eight of whom were underage, between May 2019 and February 2020, then selling and distributing digital materials of the crimes in the illicit chat room.Cho is also suspected of ordering his accomplices, some of whom were his victims, to sexually abuse and exploit other victims.