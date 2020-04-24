Gov't Calls for Parliamentary Deliberation on Tele-Medicine Bill amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The government called on the National Assembly to swiftly discuss the revision of the Tele-Medicine Law that's pending approval in Parliament.At a government briefing on Wednesday, the First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said more than 130-thousand consultations and prescription issuances regarding the novel coronavirus have taken place over the phone up to April 19.The so-called tele-medicine service was temporarily approved on February 24 in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.Kim noted that there have been no notable misdiagnoses so far.He also stressed that many people realize the urgent need for tele-medicine services, adding that some even suggested to the government that those services should also cover Koreans living in the U.S.The vice minister said he looks forward to in-depth and practical parliamentary discussions on related matters.