Another US Media Outlet Suggests Kim Jong-un May Be at Wonsan Villa

Photo : YONHAP News

Another U.S. media outlet has speculated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely staying in the country's southeastern port city of Wonsan, amid reports about his health.Citing satellite imagery from nearby Kim's villa in the region, NK News reported Tuesday that boats often used by the leader off the coast of Wonsan have been active throughout this month, indicating his likely continued presence in the area.Between March 30 and April 2, a 55-meter leisure boat that typically travels between the Wonsan docks and nearby Tae Island was detected at the villa, and has been there on every day of available imagery through April 27.Out at the island, a 50-meter leisure boat, which appeared on April 2, was still visible as of April 27, showing frequent changes in position.NK News claimed that such movements have aligned with Kim's presence in or near Wonsan in eleven of 17 occasions since summer 2016, and one in six occasions since last July.Earlier, the U.S.-based 38 North website reported that a train believed to be used by Kim was seen at a private station adjacent to his Wonsan compound at least since April 21.