Experts Believe COVID-19 Positive Retests Detected Inactive Virus RNA

Photo : YONHAP News

Experts in South Korea suggest that recovered coronavirus patients may have later tested positive due to virus fragments that were inactive.At a press briefing on Wednesday, a team of infectious disease experts with the National Medical Center said in such cases, virus RNA, or genetic information, that had already been inactivated was likely detected in tests.Due to the sensitivity of the current testing method of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction(PCR), which detects the virus's RNA in a sample taken from a patient, the experts said small parts of RNA from a dead cell can be picked up even after the patient recovers.The team added that it is virtually impossible for the virus to be reactivated or to reinfect the body.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), as of Tuesday, 263 recovered patients in the country have tested positive again.