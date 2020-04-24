Authorities to Heighten Quarantine in Tourist Hot Spots during Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea plan to heighten measures in the country's tourist hot spots like Jeju Island, in efforts to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus during an upcoming holiday starting on Thursday.From Thursday, those with temperatures exceeding 37-point-three degrees Celsius upon entry to Jeju Island will be tested for COVID-19.Temperature checks will be conducted at all tourist sites and visitors will be required to wear protective masks to enter indoor facilities.In Gangwon Province on the east coast, another tourist destination, thermal imaging cameras will operate at bus terminals and train stations, and guides will remind visitors to maintain a certain distance from others.While strongly recommending people to continue refraining from outdoor activities until the final day of the six-day holiday on May 5, authorities advised those choosing to go out to wear masks, keep distance from others and wash hands frequently.