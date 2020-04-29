S. Korea Ensures COVID-19 Tests for Undocumented Immigrants

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has addressed the rising concerns of infections in the nation's migrant worker community. To prevent nearly 400-thousand undocumented migrant workers from falling through the cracks of the current quarantine program, the government in Seoul will ensure medical access, without asking for immigration status.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says undocumented immigrants should be able to get coronavirus tests and related treatments without worries of consequences.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean)]"Please strengthen quarantine efforts in areas that have high concentrations of foreigners and make sure they receive face masks and treatments at public health facilities and medical groups, without worrying about their immigration status."Some 380-thousand undocumented immigrants are estimated to be in South Korea, outside of the government's quarantine grid.During Wednesday's daily coronavirus response meeting, the prime minister warned that an illegal immigration crackdown is a nonstarter.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean)]"Due to their precarious status, it is highly plausible that those with suspected symptoms choose not to visit test centers and they are in the quarantine blind spots that can cause regional infections at any time. But if we drive them to corners and crack down on their illegal status, they will only hide deeper to make the blind spots larger. It is also concerning that this could brew xenophobia."Chung pointed to a surge in infections among one million migrant workers in Singapore, mostly at construction sites and in dormitories. This has made the country one of the most infected Asian states after China and India. Additionally, Thailand has seen a large amount of infections among its migrant worker population.The Health Ministry's chief quarantine coordinator said the government is also working on ways to protect homeless people during the current outbreak.The government will introduce its comprehensive plans to reduce quarantine blind spots later this week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.