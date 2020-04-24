Rival Parties Agree Second Extra Budget to Be 12.2 Trln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties on Wednesday agreed that the second extra budget will be 12-point-two trillion won, paving the way for its parliamentary passage, which could come as early as before midnight.Four lawmakers representing each negotiating block on the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts reached an agreement to increase the government's budget plan by four-point-six trillion won.Democratic Party negotiator Jeon Hae-cheol told reporters that they agreed in principle on financing the latest extra budget by issuing three-point-four trillion won worth of state bonds and saving the existing budget through thrifty spending.The ruling bloc initially planned for three-point-six trillion won in government bond issuance but agreed to trim it by 200 billion won after the opposition called for more restructuring to reduce the impact on national coffers.The special committee plans to hold an all-member meeting at 11 p.m. to approve the revised budget plan and then deliver it to a plenary parliamentary session, which is expected to pass it within hours.