Gov't Issues Special Social Distancing Guidelines ahead of Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has drafted special social distancing guidelines ahead of the "golden holiday" amid expectations that many South Koreans will travel to tourism and leisure spots during the period.The guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization advise people to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and keep a safe distance from others.Travelers are also encouraged to avoid physical contact such as handshakes and hugging, and to purchase goods through online channels or unmanned kiosks.Small business owners have been advised to hire professional managers and require their employees to wear masks while ensuring thorough ventilation of their business sites at least twice a day.