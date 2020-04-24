Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't Issues Special Social Distancing Guidelines ahead of Holiday

Write: 2020-04-29 16:39:43Update: 2020-04-29 16:57:43

Gov't Issues Special Social Distancing Guidelines ahead of Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has drafted special social distancing guidelines ahead of the "golden holiday" amid expectations that many South Koreans will travel to tourism and leisure spots during the period. 

The guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization advise people to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and keep a safe distance from others. 

Travelers are also encouraged to avoid physical contact such as handshakes and hugging, and to purchase goods through online channels or unmanned kiosks. 

Small business owners have been advised to hire professional managers and require their employees to wear masks while ensuring thorough ventilation of their business sites at least twice a day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >