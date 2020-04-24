UFP Leadership Attempts to Launch Kim Chong-in Emergency Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has been thrown into turmoil over its plan to launch an emergency leadership body led by Kim Chong-in.Kim refused the job on Tuesday, taking issue with the fact the party intends to vote on formal leaders in August, giving him only four months in power.UFP policy chief Kim Jae-won said on a radio program Wednesday that he and floor leader Shim Jae-chul asked the politician to wait until a more favorable situation is created so he could lead on his own terms.Others, however, opposed Kim, including Cho Kyoung-tae, who called for the swift election of a new floor leader as early as on May 6.Kim Se-yeon, who initially supported a Kim-led emergency committee, said the plan seems to have fizzled out, proposing the party elect a new floor leader for a fresh start following their crushing defeat in the general elections.Former chairman Hong Joon-pyo, now an independent lawmaker, echoed the view. He criticized the current leadership, saying they are using Kim to maintain power and should elect someone new to determine the right path for the UFP.