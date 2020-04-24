Cho Joo-bin Admits to Some Charges Regarding Telegram Sexual Scandal

Photo : KBS News

The main operator of an illicit Telegram chat room accused of creating and distributing pornographic materials involving minors has admitted to some of the charges against him.During the first pre-trial hearing on Cho Joo-bin and his alleged accomplices at the Seoul Central Court on Wednesday, Cho’s lawyer said his client denies the charges of molesting children, performing sexual acts on minors and attempting rape. However, he conceded to the remaining charges, including one on the production and dissemination of obscene materials.The pre-trial hearing, designed to hear both the prosecution and defense’s arguments in preparation for the trial, does not require the mandatory attendance of the accused.However, the 25-year-old Choo showed up in court, wearing a prison uniform and a face mask.One of his alleged accomplices, 24-year-old man surnamed Kang, also attended the court session, but argued through his lawyer that he did not join Cho in producing illegal sexual materials.Kang acknowledged that he did, however, promote the services provided by Cho and and brought him customers, and claimed responsibility for those roles.Cho, who went by the username "Baksa," stands accused of sexually exploiting 25 women, including eight minors, between May 2019 and February 2020, then selling and distributing digital materials of the crimes in the illicit chat room.Cho is also suspected of ordering his accomplices, some of whom were his victims, to sexually abuse and exploit other victims.