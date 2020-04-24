Politics PM Chung: Teachings of Buddha Helping Nation Cope with COVID-19

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the teachings of the Buddha are providing the nation with the power to overcome the crisis from the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Posting to social media on Buddha's Birthday on Thursday, Chung said the highest values come from altruism, which purifies not only our neighbors but also ourselves of inner pain, and from the formation of a merciful community filled with hope.



Praising the nation for fulfilling such teachings during the current crisis, Chung called for collective wisdom to realize coexistence and social harmony.



The prime minister added that the government will do its best to restore public happiness.



Regarding a deadly fire at a warehouse in Icheon the previous day, where 38 lives were lost, Chung prayed for the victims and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.



Apologizing to the public for repeated accidents, the prime minister vowed to exert all-out efforts toward recovery and enhancing workplace safety.