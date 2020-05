Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea say none of the country's novel coronavirus cases have been linked to the April 15 general elections.Health authorities said Thursday that as of 12:00 a.m., the end of the virus' 14-day incubation period, no reported cases had a connection to the elections.They thanked the public for their active participation in the social distancing campaign and the country's medical personnel and volunteers for their dedication in preventing the spread of the virus.More than 29 million eligible voters, including 10-thousand in self-quarantine, were guaranteed their right to vote, leading to a 28-year-high turnout of 66-point-two percent for general elections.