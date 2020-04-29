Authorities Begin On-Site Inspection of Icheon Warehouse Fire

Photo : KBS News

South Korean police, fire authorities and forensic experts began a joint on-site inspection on Thursday of a warehouse where a fire killed 38 people and injured ten others the previous day.A team of 45 investigators started inspecting the site in the city of Icheon, Gyeonggi Province at 11:00 a.m.Authorities believe the fire may have been caused by an explosion of oil mist from construction work involving urethane on the second underground level.Gyeonggi fire authorities called off search and rescue operation on Thursday morning after confirming the whereabouts of the 78 workers on the site at the time of the accident.Some 29 of the deceased have been identified, including one Chinese national and two Kazakhs, while the remaining nine will be identified through genetic testing.The fire, which began at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, engulfed the four-story building under construction before being extinguished five hours later.