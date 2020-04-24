Number of Gimpo-Jeju Flights Returns to Pre-Coronavirus Average

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of flights between Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and the popular tourism destination of Jeju Island scheduled for this week's six-day holiday has recovered to the level prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Airports Corporation on Thursday, one-thousand-670 Gimpo-Jeju flights are scheduled to operate from Thursday to next Wednesday, a daily average of 239.The daily average is 31 percent higher compared to a week earlier, and 79 percent more than the 133 posted between March 8 and 14, soon after a mass outbreak began in the southeastern city of Daegu.A daily average of 252 flights operated between Gimpo and Jeju during the same holiday last year.Airlines are believed to have expanded their operation ahead of the holiday marking Buddha's Birthday, Labor Day and Children's Day, as the number of Jeju-bound passengers has rebounded with the declining number of COVID-19 infections.