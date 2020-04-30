Politics PM Chung Calls For Pan-Governmental Task Force to Prevent Large-Scale Fires

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for painful reflection on repeated large-scale fires at construction sites, following Wednesday's warehouse fire in Icheon that claimed the lives of 38 people.



At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Chung urged officials to seek practical measures to prevent a repeat of such disasters.



The prime minister ordered the establishment of a task force consisting of government officials and private experts to draw up a plan to prevent large-scale fires.



Chung also stressed the need to determine the exact cause of the latest fire, and to take appropriate legal action against those held accountable.



He apologized to the public for failing to prevent the fire, especially as the nation copes with the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Chung also mentioned a fire that took place at another warehouse in Icheon in January 2008 that took more than 40 lives. He called for introspection and reflection on how to make a safer and more peaceful Korea.



The prime minister also offered his deepest condolences to the victims of the accident and vowed that the government will do its best to support the victims, including those injured from the accident.