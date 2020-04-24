Economy S. Korea to Conduct Nationwide Survey of Immunity Against COVID-19

South Korea will conduct a nationwide study of the population's immunity to confirm the scope of novel coronavirus infections.



Health authorities said on Thursday that studying community infections and the formation of herd immunity is expected to help the country draw up effective countermeasures to COVID-19.



The study will determine the percentage of the population that develops immunity after being infected, in the form of antibodies that neutralize the virus.



In the case of COVID-19, herd immunity is believed to be achieved when at least 60 percent of the population tests positive.



Officials said the study will utilize blood samples taken during the national health and nutrition survey.