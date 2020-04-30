S. Korea Reports 9 More COVID-19 Cases

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported nine more cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to ten-thousand-774.Eight of the nine cases are believed to have come from overseas, according to a tentative tally by health authorities.Four of the eight imported cases were detected at airport checkpoints while the others were confirmed within local communities in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.Only one domestic infection was reported in North Gyeongsang Province.Health authorities also confirmed one new fatality bringing the death toll to 248.Thirteen more patients recovered from the disease and were released from quarantine, raising the recovery count to nine-thousand-72.Of the total infections recorded so far, one-thousand-73 are imported cases and a majority 90-point-six percent of this figure are South Koreans.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) urged the public to continue to adhere to personal hygiene measures during the holidays in order to keep the spread of the virus under control.