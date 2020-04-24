Police Identify 4 More Workers Killed in Warehouse Fire

Photo : KBS News

Police have identified four more workers among the 38 who were killed Wednesday in a warehouse fire in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.The Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency updated on Friday that 33 of the victims have been confirmed and five more still need to be identified.Through fingerprint tests, police had initially verified the identities of 29 of the deceased, but were unable to do so for the other nine victims due to the extent of the burns on their bodies.Police then collected DNA samples and sent them over to the National Forensic Service.The results came out for four of them while the other five are also expected to be identified as early as within the day.The police have also set up a 49-member task force comprised of ten teams to help protect and support victims and bereaved families, including those of the foreign workers.Meanwhile, related authorities are conducting a second round of onsite inspections at the site of the deadly blaze.In the first inspection on Thursday, officials said the fire appeared to have started from an underground floor.Officials said crews are now cleaning up the remaining wreckage from the accident while the probe continues to determine what caused the very first explosion before the warehouse was engulfed by flames.