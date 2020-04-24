Cabinet Approves Allocation of Extra Budget to Fund Relief Handouts

Photo : KBS News

The government on Friday held a Cabinet meeting and approved details to allocate a 12-point-two trillion won extra budget to fund disaster relief payments to South Korean households struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Cabinet's approval comes on the heels of the National Assembly's passage of the extra budget on Thursday.The government aims to swiftly hand out the cash payments to all households starting with those that receive basic pension.Single-person households will receive 400-thousand won, two-person households 600-thousand won and three-person households 800-thousand won.Families with more than four members will get one million won.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who chaired the meeting, ordered related agencies to simplify payment procedures as much as possible and to notify the public about how to apply online so everyone can receive the cash assistance.He said the government will also step up information guidance on where the funds can be used and how long they will last.The Cabinet also approved the promulgation of a special law which calls for considering a household's failure to apply for the relief funds within three months as a decision to donate the money.