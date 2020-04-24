UN Chief Praises S. Korea on COVID-19 Fight, Climate Change

Photo : KBS News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised South Korea on Thursday for combating COVID-19 while simultaneously fighting climate change.During a virtual press conference, Guterres said the country was providing a "remarkable example" of how "the two things can be put together."He noted that South Korea reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the disease was detected in the country more than two months ago, and said Korea has been "extremely successful" in addressing COVID-19.The UN chief said that under a so-called Green Deal, South Korea has put together what he described as "very ambitious" plans for a post-coronavirus economic recovery, which includes a reduction of emissions and coal-fired plants.Guterres said the eradication of the virus coupled with an environmentally friendly, socially inclusive economic recovery "is an example that should be followed everywhere."Asked by a reporter whether any UN official had spoken about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Guterres said he had no information about his situation.