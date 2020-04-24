Major Public Facilities to Reopen on May 6, While Gov't Expands Virus Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

Major public facilities in South Korea will reopen at the end of the holidays, but with some restrictions.In a regular briefing Friday, Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip, deputy chief of the central disaster relief headquarters, said 24 public facilities, including national museums, galleries and libraries, will reopen on May 6 with certain regulations in place.The facilities will only allow entrance with reservation in order to limit the number of visitors. Group visits will not be allowed for the time being.All visitors will have to undergo body temperature checks and be required to use hand sanitizers.The government also plans to provide coronavirus testing for undocumented foreigners and the homeless to close quarantine loopholes.The Justice Ministry said it will suspend crackdowns on undocumented foreigners in order to encourage them to get tested without fear of punishment or deportation. Local governments meanwhile, will be in charge of virus testing for the homeless and residents in low-income neighborhoods when necessary.