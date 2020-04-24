Pompeo: US Preparing for Any Eventuality in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday the United States is preparing for any eventuality regarding North Korea.In an interview with "The Scott Sands Show," an American radio program, Pompeo was asked about rumors concerning the North Korean leader's health.He said "it is unusual but not unheard of" that leader Kim Jong-un has not appeared in public for over two weeks.But beyond that, Pompeo said he does not have much he can share. He added the U.S. is continuing to monitor the North closely and working to make sure it's prepared for whatever eventuality there is.He said as President Trump made clear, whatever is going on, the U.S. has a very singular mission, and that's to implement the terms of the deal from Singapore, which involves making sure that North Korea does not have nuclear weapons and providing a brighter future for the North Korean people.Trump and Kim agreed at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.The radio host also mentioned images that were recently released of Kim's personal train and yacht, apparently at a beach town, noting that it seems unlikely he’s just on vacation. He said as behind as North Korea may be, it has the technology to release a picture of Kim on the beach if he were still alive.Pompeo laughed at the comment and reiterated the U.S. is watching the regime closely.