N. Korean Media: Kim Sends Thanks to Propagandist Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state-run media continue to report on leader Kim Jong-un's whereabouts while remaining silent on speculations over his health. Kim has not been seen in public for over 20 days.The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling party, said Friday that Kim extended his gratitude to propagandist workers in charge of providing guidance in ideology education to North Korean households.Kim's reported move falls in line with the regime's focus on ideological education.On Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency said Kim received a reply from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, in response to a letter he sent on April 17 congratulating Syria on the 74th anniversary of its independence.The young regime leader last appeared in state media reports on April 11 presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.Since then, they have carried reports about Kim handling state affairs but have not released any photos or videos of him, sparking speculations.