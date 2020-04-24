Exports Down 24% in April Causing Trade Deficit

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's trade balance recorded a deficit in April for the first time in 99 months due to sluggish exports amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday that exports plunged 24-point-three percent in April from a year earlier to 36-point-nine billion dollars.Imports fell nearly 16 percent to 37-point-eight billion, resulting in a deficit of 950 million dollars, ending a trade surplus streak that continued for 98 months.The ministry attributed April's export figure to a plunge in global demand amid the pandemic as well as fewer business days and a higher base effect.Considering the number of work days, daily average shipments fell 17-point-four percent last month.By destination, Korean exports lost ground in all major global regions due to the spread of COVID-19.But some sectors benefited from the crisis with increased demand for Korean quarantine products. This led bio-health exports to jump 29 percent. Shipments of computers also surged 99 percent as more people were working from home.The ministry said the trade deficit is a temporary phenomenon, noting the decrease in exports was not as sharp as the decline in imports, while South Korean manufacturing was operating normally compared to other countries.